After recent bird-hit incidents, DGCA issues guidelines to all airports

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued guidelines to airports across the country to check incidents of collision of planes with birds and other animals, in the wake of such incidents recently.

The DGCA guidelines included carrying out routine patrols in random patterns and informing pilots whenever there is any wildlife activity. In the last few weeks, there have been various incidents of bird hits.

Here are DGCA guidelines for airport operators:

>The airports should carry out a wildlife risk assessment and rank them according to the risk posed to aircraft.

>The airports must have a procedure to monitor and record wildlife movement data.

>The airports should also have a procedure to notify pilots in response to any significant wildlife concentration or activity both on and in the vicinity of the airport.

>Routine patrolling is the core of the wildlife hazard management programme.

>The patrols should be carried out in random patterns rather than a regular route so that wildlife do not learn or become accustomed to the timing of patrols.

>Aerodrome operators are directed to forward monthly action taken report on the implementation of wildlife hazard management programme and also provide wildlife strike data...by 7th of every month.

Recent incidents

On August 4: Go First's flight to Chandigarh returned to Ahmedabad on Thursday after suffering a bird hit.

On June 19: An engine on a SpiceJet Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after it took off from the Patna airport and the plane had to make an emergency landing. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.

(With inputs from PTI)

