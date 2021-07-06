After Shimla, tourists flock Mussoorie after Uttarakhand eased Covid-19 norms

After Himachal Pradesh, its neighbouring hill state, Uttarakhand, has been witnessing a rapid rise in the inflow of tourists after it eased Covid-19 induced curbs in the state. Tourists have been gathering in Mussoorie, the popular hill station of the state, also called 'Queen of Hills', to beat the summer in north India.

The Uttarakhand government relaxed the restrictions imposed in the state to contain the spread of the viral infection. The state government also allowed gyms and coaching centres to function at 50% capacity, and allowed the markets to stay open every day except Sunday.

However, as per a revised order issued in June last week, markets will remain open on Sunday in Mussoorie and Nainital and will be shut on Tuesday.

Despite the limitation of carrying a negative RT-PCR report for entering the state, tourists are flooding Mussoorie and Nainital, the popular hill stations of Uttarakhand.

"Weather is very good here. I came here with my joint family. We are vaccinated and taking Covid-19 precautions," ANI quoted Navdeep Kaur, a tourist from Amritsar as saying.

In the images released by the ANI, tourists can be seen roaming around Mall Road, one of the famous tourist destinations of the hill station. In the images, most of the tourists are seen flouting Covid-19 appropriate guidelines as they can be seen without masks.

Meanwhile, highlighting the violations of the protocol in hill stations, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said pictures (from hill stations) are "frightening". People must comply with Covid appropriate guidelines. Stressing on the presence of the pandemic, the Union health ministry said violations of the protocols can nullify the progress made so far.

Himachal Pradesh recorded traffic of around 6-7 lakh tourists in the state in less than a month starting from June, according to an ANI report. Rush of tourists has been reported in popular destinations of the state like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Narkanda among others.