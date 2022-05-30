Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After 'tapasya' tweet, Pawan Khera slams BJP with 'Sangh family won't...' jibe

After regretting that 'shayad meri tapasya mein kuch kami reh gayi', Congress spoeksperson Pawan Khera said each one of those sent by the Congress to the Rajya Sabha has his or her own strengths.
Pawan Khera said Congress gave him identity and he stands with the party. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera's tweet that something might have fallen short in his penance after he was denied of a Rajya Sabha ticket created a flutter on social media amid many tall leaders of the party walking out. Though Khera did not delete his tweet, he made it stand clear as he slammed detractors talking against the Congress. Also Read: Pawan Khera tweets 'kami reh gayi' after Cong denies RS ticket, Nagma says…

 

Congratulating all the 10 Congress candidates who will be contesting the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha, Pawan Khera said he stands by what he said earlier that the Grand Old Party has given him an identity, not the otherwise.

Dismissing a comparison between how Congress chooses its candidates for the Rajya Sabha election and how the BJP does, Pawan Khera said, "Each one of those sent by my party to the Rajya Sabha has his or her own strengths." "The difference is that we have in every state a larger pool of talent as compared to the BJP," he tweeted replying to journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's comment.

As another Twitter user taunted Pawan Khera that had he lived for the country instead of one particular family, then he would not have felt cheated, Pawan Khera said the Sangh family will never understand the sentiment. "The family with whom I stand lives for the country and even sacrifices lives for the country. Members of the Sangh Parivar will not understand this sentiment," he said.

