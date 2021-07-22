'After the event on 26th': Yediyurappa's message following cryptic tweet

Starting from cryptic tweets that he posted at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has dropped enough hints that the central leadership might have an alternative plan for him. On Thursday, the 78-year-old leader said on July 26, the BJP government will complete two years in Karnataka. "After this, I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power. I urge party workers and seers to cooperate," Yediyurappa said. Based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, the chief minister said he will begin his work from July 26 after the two-year anniversary event.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah (Home Minister) and our national President J P Nadda have a special love and faith towards me. You are aware that no position has been given to those who have crossed 75 years of age, but appreciating my work they have given me an opportunity despite me crossing 78 years," Yediyurappa said, as reported by news agency PTI.

On Wednesday evening, Yediyurappa urged everyone to act "in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party".

"I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with highest standards of ethics & behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for the party," he wrote after seers for the Lingayat community urged him to continue as the chief minister. They have also warned of "bad consequences" for the BJP if Yediyurappa is replaced.

Last week, Yediyurappa visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda. On return from the trip, he dismissed the speculations of his stepping down.

Why Yediyurappa urged his supporters to exercise restraint

Mutts, pontiffs have extended support to Lingayat strongman Yediyurappa and have warned that if he is replaced, it will not be good for the BJP in the state. Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha have urged him to continue as the CM.

Who will be Yediyurappa's probable successor?

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, BJP national organising secretary BL Santosh are the probable names doing rounds as Yediyurappa's successor. While Joshi and Santosh are Brahmins; Ravi, who is MLA from Chikkamagaluru, is a Vokkaliga, another dominant community in the state, mostly concentrated in Southern Karnataka, where the party is trying to make inroads, a PTI report said, adding that the state did not get a Brahmin CM after Ramakrishna Hegde since 1988. Murugesh Nirani, Arvind Bellad and several other names, who are ministers in the state cabinet, are doing rounds.