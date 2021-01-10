After West Bengal, Nadda to head to Assam and Tamil Nadu

After campaigning in West Bengal on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party president, JP Nadda will be travelling to election bound Assam and Tamil Nadu in the coming days, setting in motion the party’s electioneering juggernaut.

Nadda, who launched the party‘s new campaign, Ek Mutthi Chawal in West Bengal and accused the Mamata Banerjee government of “institutionalising corruption”, is expected to be in Assam on Monday and in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP has announced an alliance with the AIADMK, on January 14.

In Assam, where the BJP is in power, the party is riding high on its performance in the recent Bodoland Territorial Council elections, where it won nine seats as compared to just one in the last polls. In the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) elections too, the BJP won 33 seats, up from the previous three, to come to power.

The BJP believes that the result of Assam assembly elections will likely indicate if it has managed to consolidate in the state, considered the gateway to the northeast. Nadda is expected to hold meetings with party leaders to draw plans for elections and firm up alliances and seat sharing issues, said a party functionary.

The party has already indicated that it will ally with the United People’s Party Liberal, instead of BPF this time. Nadda is also expected to address a rally.

The BJP president, who has drawn up a 120 day scheduled for travelling across the country, will be in Tamil Nadu, coinciding with the Pongal celebrations on January 14.

In Tamil Nadu, where the party has a new team at the helm, the BJP is banking on the central schemes to draw votes, said a functionary aware of the details.