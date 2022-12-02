Afternoon brief: 26/11 attacks exposed weakness in decision-making, says ex cabinet secy, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

26/11 attacks exposed weakness in decision-making: Ex-Cabinet secretary

Former cabinet secretary KM Chandrasekhar, who was the country’s top civil servant in November 2008 when Pakistani terrorists landed in Mumbai, has said that there was “no real clarity who was to do what at the central level” when the attacks took place. Read more

'Gangster culture will end soon in Punjab': CM Mann on Goldy Brar's detention

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday confirmed that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California in the United States. Read more

Video: Fire breaks out outside Mumbai's Andheri railway station, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out at shops outside Andheri West railway station on Friday morning. Officials of the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) said that three-four shops outside the railway station caught fire at around 5.30am. Read more

'Rohit Sharma won't play every series': Ex-batter names ‘born leader’ 'Hardik Pandya as India's next captain

Indian cricket had never seen seven different captains in a year before 2022. In fact, apart from Sri Lanka in 2017, no other team has. Sri Lanka's seven-captain year in 2017 was under vastly different circumstances. Read more

Sonam Kapoor's yellow anarkali for wedding celebrations serves a bridal Haldi look, Anushka Sharma calls her 'Beautiful'

Wedding season has begun in full swing, and even your favourite stars are gearing up to ring in the festivities dressed in their best traditional clothes. Read more

