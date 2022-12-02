Home / India News / 'Gangster culture will end soon in Punjab': CM Mann on Goldy Brar's detention

india news
Published on Dec 02, 2022

Canada-based Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar Brar took responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing in May.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday confirmed that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California in the United States.

"There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the Head of the State I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America," Mann said at a press conference in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

“This gangster culture in Punjab will end soon.They are sitting outside (the country) that's why we are bound to go through the channel. Recently, we, through the home ministry, made Interpol issue a red-corner notice against Goly Brar. We have come to know that he has been detained and soon he will be extradited to India. He is behind big murder cases and he will receive harshest punishment as per law,” he added.

In June, Interpol issued red-corner notices against Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, after a request was sent by the Punjab Police to the Interpol through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The global warrant allows 194 member countries to trace and arrest a suspect in their territories.

HT earlier reported that Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s killing in May, was learnt to have been detained in California. Indian agencies are yet to receive a confirmation about the detention and were trying to gather details about it, people familiar with the development said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the official said, will get in touch with the US authorities through official channels to get more details and see if Brar’s deportation directly to India could be pursued.

