Afternoon brief: 45 shops razed in Haryana's Nuh days after communal violence; all the latest news

45 shops razed in Nuh; some belonged to suspects of Haryana's communal violence: Official

The local authorities in Haryana's Nuh demolished more than 45 commercial shops on Saturday alleging they were illegally constructed. The shops near the SKHM Government Medial College on Nalhar Road were razed amid heavy police deployment. Read more

At Tripura school, Class 10 boy thrashed by ‘right-wing' mob over Hijab row

A mob allegedly assaulted a Class 10 boy studying in a government school in Tripura on Friday after he objected to hijab-clad Muslim girls being prevented from attending their classes, news agency PTI reported. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to rumours of taking ₹ 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar

Samantha has reacted to the false reports of her taking financial help for her treatment and said on Instagram Stories that she was capable of taking care of herself after working in films for a long time. Read more

Pawsome Friendship Day: 5 ways pets teach us the true meaning of friendship

International Friendship Day is celebrated on August 6 to celebrate the incredible bond that unites us with our closest human companions. However, there is another form of companionship that enriches our lives in profound and unconditional ways – our beloved pets. Read more

Man crosses slackline 185 m off the ground in hair-raising video

A scary video of athlete Jaan Roose crossing a slackline 185 m off the ground in Qatar has stunned people. Roose completed the feat in collaboration with Red Bull and Qatar tourism department. Read more

Kohli to sacrifice No.3 spot, new position for Gill: Options for India if Iyer, Rahul not fit for Asia Cup, World Cup

Will KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer be fit for Asia Cup 2023? If they are not, will they be considered straightaway for World Cup? A day after reports stated that both Rahul and Iyer are doubtful for the Asia Cup as their body is not fully recovered to take the load of 50-over cricket, videos of the former practising keeping drills went viral. Read more

