Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to rumours of taking 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar

As per recent reports, a Telugu actor had reportedly helped Samantha Ruth Prabhu by giving her a whopping ₹25 crore for her myositis treatment. Now, Samantha has reacted to the false reports of her taking financial help for her treatment and said on Instagram Stories that she was capable of taking care of herself after working in films for a long time. Also read: On Bali holiday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu loses her sunglasses to monkeys Samantha Ruth Prabhu has denied being helped financially for her myositis treatment.

No Telugu star helped Samantha financially

On Saturday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also urged the media to be responsible. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “ ₹25 crore to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on rumours of taking ₹25 crores for myositis treatment.

Samantha was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition, myositis, in 2022. Reports had recently claimed that Samantha had spent a lot of money on her treatment. According to a Sakshi TV video report, Samantha had borrowed ₹25 crore from a renowned actor in the Telugu film business. The actor's identity had not been revealed.

Samantha's acting break

After wrapping up the Indian chapter of the web series Citadel, as well as her Telugu film Kushi, Samantha is taking a step back from acting for at least one year. During the break, she would primarily focus on her health, and undergo treatment for the autoimmune condition myositis in the US, said a source close to the actor.

“Few months back, Samantha decided that she will be taking a break from acting, and was just waiting to wrap up her projects — Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the Indian segment of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. When I checked with her a few months back, she told me that she is not signing any projects currently,” the source earlier told Hindustan Times.

Since the past few days, Samantha has offered fans glimpses of Bali, where she was on holiday. Samantha is expected to go to the US shortly to begin her treatment.

