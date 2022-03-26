Home / India News / Afternoon brief: AAP promises 20 lakh jobs in 5 years, new electronic city in Delhi budget and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Delhi Dy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia arrives to present the annual budget 2022-23 in Delhi Assembly Saturday.(PTI)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Delhi budget's top highlights: 20 lakh jobs in 5 years, new electronic city

Twenty-lakh jobs in next five years, a new electronic city and a new start-up policy - these are some of the top highlights of Delhi's 75,800 crore budget this year that was presented on Saturday by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. This is the eighth budget presented by the AAP government for the national capital. Read more

'Dangerous provocations': US, India other nations react to North Korea’s missile launch

Following the meeting, a group of 15 nations, including permanent Security Council members Britain, France and the US but minus China and Russia, released a joint statement urging UN member states, in particular UNSC members, to do more. Read more

'I didn't expect that coming from MS at this point': CSK CEO says he was 'surprised' when Dhoni stepped down as captain

The Chennai Super Kings CEO also revealed that Dhoni had a discussion with Ravindra Jadeja after the title-winning season last year about a potential leadership transition. Read more

The Kashmir Files box office day 15 collection: Film witnesses dip as it earns 4.50 cr, impacted by Rajamouli's RRR

The Kashmir Files has witnessed a slight dip at the box office as it earned 4.50 crore on Friday taking its total collection to 211.83 crore in 15 days. The film has been impacted by SS Rajamouli's film RRR. Read more

Sameera Reddy wants to recreate 10-year-old stunning shoot, speaks on self-love: 'Old pics inspire me to look forward'

Sameera Reddy took to Instagram to share a 10-year-old picture of herself and wrote that she wanted to recreate it. The star also penned a note on self-love and added that old photos help her move forward. Check out her post inside. Read more

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
