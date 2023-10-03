Afternoon brief: All-party meet on Bihar caste survey, Oppn slams Delhi Police over NewsClick raid; all the latest news

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the results of a caste-based survey. These findings have provided opposition parties with an opportunity to criticise and potentially disrupt the BJP's extensive social coalition in north and central India. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has said that the survey's outcome will not affect its strategy of uniting various castes under the broader Hindu voter base. When asked if this survey might resemble a “Mandal part 2”, prompting calls for revised quotas based on the population of various castes, Nitish Kumar refrained from commenting. He mentioned that the survey results would be disclosed at 3.30 pm on Tuesday in the presence of representatives from all nine political parties with a presence in the state legislature, all of whom had granted their consent for the survey. Dig deeper

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

Numerous opposition parties criticized the government following a series of raids carried out by Delhi Police's special cell on Tuesday morning at the offices of the online portal NewsClick and its journalists. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur asserted that he does not need to defend the raids, stating that investigative agencies are authorized to conduct inquiries when there are suspicions of wrongdoing. He told the reporters, "I don't need to justify... If anyone has committed anything wrong, search agencies are free to carry out investigations against them under set guidelines." Anurag Thakur had previously pointed to a New York Times investigation, claiming that NewsClick's financial transactions revealed an "anti-India agenda." On Tuesday, authorities disclosed that the special cell had initiated a new case and launched an investigation. Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant sections, Delhi Police conducted searches at various locations associated with NewsClick, news agency ANI reported.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Journalist Josh Kruger of Philadelphia was tragically shot and killed in his Point Breeze residence on Monday. After being shot seven times in the chest and abdomen at approximately 1.29 am, the 39-year-old journalist was found collapsed in the street while seeking assistance. According to the police, he had been standing near the bottom of the stairs in his Watkins Street home when the assailant entered. The attacker quickly fled after discharging the shots. Severely injured, Kruger left his residence in an attempt to seek help from neighbors, ultimately collapsing in the street. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Despite efforts, Kruger was pronounced dead at the hospital. The police's preliminary investigation suggests that the door to Kruger's Point Breeze home was either left unlocked or that the assailant possessed knowledge of how to gain entry. Currently, no arrests have been made, and the authorities have not recovered any weapons in connection with the incident.

Entertainment Focus

Katrina Kaif's upcoming film, "Merry Christmas," is set to hit theaters a week ahead of schedule following her release in "Tiger 3." This murder mystery, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is now scheduled for release on December 8. Interestingly, it will go head-to-head with Sidharth Malhotra's "Yodha," as the release date for the latter was also unveiled on Tuesday morning. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement about "Merry Christmas" on Twitter. He wrote, "Katrina Kaif - Vijay Sethupathi: 'Merry Christmas' to arrive one week early... 8 Dec 2023 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time. #MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages [#Hindi and #Tamil] with different supporting actors. Produced by #RameshTaurani, #JayaTaurani, #SanjayRoutray and #KewalGarg. #TipsFilms #MatchboxPictures."

Lifestyle and Health

Rabbits can be charming companions, especially for children, as they are gentle and quiet pets. However, just like any other pet, they require proper care and your dedicated time to ensure their health and happiness. If you're considering adopting a rabbit, it's a good idea to get them in pairs because they are social animals that enjoy having a companion to play and hop around with. Rabbits are quite active and enjoy hopping and playing, so it's essential to create a suitable space for them where they can exercise, play, and alleviate their boredom. You might also consider adding tunnels or purchasing toys like balls to keep them engaged and entertained. In terms of their diet, rabbits have a fondness for leafy greens, and offering them kale, lettuce, and spinach can help keep them in good health. Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect shares valuable tips on caring for your rabbit and the best foods to include in their diet.

Sports Goings

As India gears up for the ODI World Cup, one notable selection conundrum has dominated discussions, fueled by remarks from veterans, experts, and talk shows – the middle-order line-up. While Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav seem to have secured their spots in the 50-over event, the debate now centers around who should claim the No. 4 and 5 positions, with Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul also in the mix. However, cricket legends Ravi Shastri and Harbhajan Singh have introduced a new and captivating dimension to the debate by raising questions about the spin combination for the World Cup playing XI, particularly with the late inclusion of veteran bowler Ravichandran Ashwin. The discussion revolved around the relevance of finger-spinners in white-ball cricket, sparking a refreshing dialogue about India's potential lineup for the tournament.

That's all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing.

