Bihar caste survey: All-party meet today, SC to take up matter on Oct 6 | 10 points

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has called an all-party meeting today to discuss the findings of a caste-based survey that has offered an opportunity to the opposition parties to attack and fracture the BJP’s umbrella social coalition in north and central India. The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, maintained that the outcome would not impact its social engineering model of bringing different castes under the wider Hindu vote bank.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar speaks with the media regarding the caste-based census report, Gandhi Sangrahalya in Patna Bihar, India. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)