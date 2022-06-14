Afternoon brief: Amid Sena-BJP tussle, PM Modi, Uddhav to attend events in Maharashtra today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Amid Sena-BJP tussle, PM Modi, Uddhav to attend events in Maharashtra today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra on Tuesday where he will attend big ticket events in the state. He will be received by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at INS Shikra and attend events with him. Read More

‘Agnipath’: Service chiefs announce new military recruitment model

The three service chiefs have announced and revealed the details of a much-debated short-term recruitment policy called ‘Agnipath’ at a press conference with defence minster Rajnath Singh in presence. Read More

China rapidly modernising nuclear launch capabilities: Sipri report

China maintains at least 350 nuclear warheads, more than double of India’s 160, many fewer than the US and Russia, and has rapidly expanded its launch capabilities in recent years, a new report by a Swedish watchdog tracking arms trade and disarmament has said. Read More

‘If you impress Virat Kohli, you'll play IPL and might get to play for India too': RCB pacer recalls Manoj Tiwary advice

Bengal pacer Akash Deep who made his IPL debut with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 15th edition of the tournament earlier this year said veteran India cricketer and Bengal teammate Manoj Tiwary told him that he if could impress Virat Kohli then he has a good chance of even playing for India. Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti pens note on his second death anniversary: ‘‘You've become immortal’

On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti paid the late actor a tribute. She said he had changed the world for the better. Read More

