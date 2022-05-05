Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Amit Shah arrives in West Bengal on two-day visit, and all the latest news
Afternoon brief: Amit Shah arrives in West Bengal on two-day visit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Amit Shah will attend two programmes of BSF in south Bengal on Thursday and attend an event at the Victoria Memorial Hall on Friday to celebrate the inclusion of Durga Puja in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Published on May 05, 2022 12:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Amit Shah lands in Bengal today on first visit after 2021 state polls

With union home minister Amit Shah scheduled to arrive in Bengal on Thursday on a two-day visit. Read more

J&K delimitation panel’s tenure ends tomorrow, likely to submit draft report

The Delimitation Commission, which was set up in March 2020 to redraw assembly and parliamentary constituencies. Read more

'Warm Hospitality': How PM Modi thanked Macron | Highlights of Modi-Macron Meet

Concluding his three-day jam-packed visit to Europe, PM Modi departed for India from France. Watch here

Former chief selector suggests ‘significant break’ for Kohli; backs out-of-favour opener to make India comeback

Virat Kohli's below-par show in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been an area of concern. Read more 

Yashoda trailer: Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu wakes up in a golden cage, gets her own Truman Show. Watch

The teaser of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming multilingual film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish. Read more

Passionate about advancing into leadership role? Here are top 3 tips for women

Women are born to lead as they already juggle demanding career expectations, work-life balance, household chores. Read more

 

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 05, 2022
