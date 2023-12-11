Afternoon brief: Amit Shah hails SC Article 370 verdict; 2,200+ Myanmar refugees entered Manipur, all latest news

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Supreme Court's decision on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing its role in strengthening national unity. Shah expressed satisfaction with the verdict, stating it validated the constitutional nature of the Article 370 abrogation. In a social media post, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary decision in 2019 for restoring peace and normalcy to the region, fostering growth and development. Shah highlighted the positive impact on sectors like tourism and agriculture, elevating the standard of living for residents. He emphasised the Supreme Court's role in restoring rights to the poor and deprived in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the end of separatism and stone pelting. BJP Chief JP Nadda also welcomed the verdict, stating it upheld the removal of Article 370 and 35A, recognizing its constitutional validity and objectives. The decision was seen as a reinforcement of national integrity and unity in the region. Dig deeper

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(ANI)

Amidst unrest in Myanmar, over 2,200 refugees, predominantly women and children, have sought shelter in Manipur's Kamjong district. A senior official reported that, as of December 10, 2,260 refugees have arrived, with biometrics captured for 1,778 individuals. The refugees are receiving essential provisions in designated areas, addressing their immediate needs. Kamjong, sharing a 109 km border with Myanmar, lacks a proper border fence, posing challenges for the administration in preventing illegal infiltration. Assam Rifles and Manipur police are monitoring the border to curb cross-border movement. The influx is attributed to the military crackdown on rebel groups in Myanmar border villages. Earlier in July, 718 Myanmar nationals were detected in Manipur's border districts, reflecting the ongoing challenge. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had previously reported the apprehension of 393 Myanmar nationals in the state from January 1, 2012, to February 2023. Dig deeper

Loss of appetite, often dismissed as a passing concern, can signal underlying health issues. Dr. Rajesh Kumar Budhiraja highlights potential risks associated with diminished appetite. Gastrointestinal challenges, like IBD and gastritis, can cause pain and reduce appetite, requiring swift attention. Thyroid malfunction, especially hypothyroidism, can contribute to appetite loss, emphasizing the need for prompt diagnosis. Mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety, can manifest as reduced appetite, underscoring the connection between mental and physical well-being. Persistent infections like tuberculosis may disrupt the digestive system, warranting timely identification and treatment. Prolonged appetite loss could also raise concerns about certain cancers, emphasizing the importance of regular health check-ups for early detection and treatment. Seeking timely medical advice for persistent changes in appetite is crucial for proactive health management. Dig deeper

In the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor make intriguing revelations. Aditya navigates questions about rumored relationships, deftly addressing Ananya Panday dating rumors and reflecting on his past with Shraddha Kapoor. Arjun playfully hints at Aditya's history with Shraddha, suggesting a romantic connection. When faced with choosing between Ananya and Shraddha in a hypothetical elevator scenario, Arjun implies Aditya's romantic inclinations. Amidst rumors, Aditya maintains a cryptic stance, responding to questions about dating Ananya with, "Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lies." The episode promises a blend of humour and revelations. Dig deeper

Rinku Singh's stellar performance in recent T20I outings is catching attention as discussions swirl around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's roles in the T20 World Cup. Since his impressive IPL 2023 season with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku has seized opportunities, amassing 180 runs in six innings, including a striking 105 in the Australia series. Jacques Kallis, the South African legend, lauds Rinku as a class act and suggests the No. 6 position as his ideal spot, praising his ability to finish games with well-timed, quality shots. As India heads towards finalizing their World Cup squad, Rinku Singh's promising performances could secure him a significant role. Dig deeper

