Afternoon Brief: Army grounds Dhruv ALH fleet again following Kishtwar crash and all the latest news

Army grounds Dhruv ALH fleet again following Kishtwar crash

The Indian Army has grounded its fleet of the indigenous Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH) for a comprehensive safety check after a helicopter crash-landed in Kishtwar two days ago, killing a soldier and injuring the two pilots, an official familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Read Here.

Trump's re-election bid includes plans to reinstate infamous Muslim Ban, add more countries to the list: Reports

Former President Donald Trump has privately told close associates that he plans to reinstate his infamous "Muslim ban" if he is reelected in 2024, according to US daily Rolling Stone. Trump has reportedly called the policy "beautiful" and has expressed interest in adding more majority-Muslim countries to the list of those banned from entering the United States. Read Here.

Virat Kohli writes to BCCI officials after ugly fights with Gambhir and Naveen, says ‘didn't say anything wrong’: Report

Virat Kohli, as he so often is, was the central character during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match on May 1 but this time, not for his batting greatness or outstanding fielding effort but his aggressive celebrations, sledging and heated arguments with LSG players Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra and their mentor Gautam Gambhir. Read Here.

Kangana Ranaut doesn't want compensation for demolition of her Mumbai home because 'it is taxpayers' money'

Kangana Ranaut has said she was bound to get compensation for the demolition at her lavish Mumbai home, but the process never moved ahead. She added that she now doesn't want any compensation because its taxpayers' money. A portion of the actor's home was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2020. Read Here.

Love Vs codependency: It's time to know the difference

We often mistake codependency for love in a relationship. When we stay together for a long time in a relationship, we often start to grow dependent on each other. However, it starts to get unhealthy when we mistake the dependency for romance in the relationship. Explaining this, Therapist Israa Nasir wrote, “Codependency prioritises the relationship over everything else in life. That’s not healthy because it leads to harmful habits such as sacrifice, unrealistic expectations, resentment, control and disappointment.” Read Here.

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Variant-wise pricing compared

MG Motor India recently launched its second electric vehicle in the Indian marketIt is the Comet EV and is currently India's most affordable electric vehicleThe main rival of the Comet EV is the Tiago EV-MG will open booking from 15th May and deliveries will start from May 22nd. Here, is a variant-wise price comparison of the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV. Read Here.

Weight-loss friendly breakfast ideas

Check out these weight-loss friendly breakfast ideas. Oats are high in protein and dietary fibre that can help in keeping you full for longer and promote weight loss. Read Here.

