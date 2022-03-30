Afternoon brief: BJP's fact-finding team submits report on Birbhum violence to Nadda, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP fact-finding committee says Birbhum violence caused by ‘state-sponsored mafia’

A five-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formed after the Birbhum violence in West Bengal, submitted its report to party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday. Read more…

SC-appointed committee recommends cancelling Ashish Mishra's bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case

A Supreme Court-appointed committee monitoring the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case has recommended the cancellation of bail granted to union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, the apex court told the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday. Hearing the plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the court asked the UP government to make its stand clear on challenging Mishra's bail by Monday. Read more…

How 'new wave of terror' is bleeding Israel; 11 killed in 3 attacks within week

5 people were killed in fresh violence that erupted in Israel on Tuesday. A gun-wielding man opened fire at people in Bnei Brak before being fatally shot down. This is the third attack in a week in Israel which took the death toll to 11. Watch video for more details

'I am thinking 600-plus runs from Virat this year': AB de Villiers expects Kohli to burn up the charts in IPL 2022

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to secure their first win of the 2022 Indian Premier League when they meet the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. While ‘ABD’, as he is fondly known, is no longer an active player, he continues to support the RCB from afar, and on Wednesday, he made a big prediction on his former teammate and good friend Virat Kohli. Read more…

Man bags world record for ‘most piano key hits in one minute’. Watch

A video showing a man making a record involving a piano has created a chatter among people. Also, the video has left people divided with many praising his skills and others saying how they can easily break the record. The video shows a man bagging the world record title for ‘most piano key hits in one minute’.

RRR box office day 5 collection: Film earns ₹600 crore worldwide, Hindi versions also hits ₹100 crore mark

RRR (Hindi), starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. It is said to soon cross the lifetime collection of 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Read more…

Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Lotus Eletre electric SUV has been officially unveiled to the world after a long time in the wait. The first-ever all-electric vehicle (EV) from Lotus, the Eletre ushers the sports and race car brand into a new age of zero emission mobility while still offering the same degree of performance, if not better, than the models that have made Lotus iconic. Read more…