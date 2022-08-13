Afternoon brief: BJP seeks judicial probe in Chhattisgarh min's relative's death, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP seeks judicial probe into death of Chhattisgarh minister’s relative

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded a judicial probe into the death of Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo’s relative who was found dead near the railway tracks in Bilaspur district on Friday. Read more

'Women have to sleep with someone to get job': Cong leader's comment sparks row

Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Friday made grave allegations against the BJP-ruled government in the state when he said that men “have to bribe” to get a government job in Karnataka while “young women have to sleep with someone” for the same. Read more

RSS changes profile pictures of social media accounts to national flag

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday changed its social media display pictures to the national flag. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Babar will never have rough patch that long. Kohli gets stuck at times. It arises when...': Pakistan's WC-winning pacer

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to make a return to the Indian side for the impending Asia Cup tournament in the UAE later this month. Read more

Ola confirms debut of its first electric car on Independence Day

Ola Electric's first electric car will make its global debut on August 15. Read more

Man sings Gulabi Aankhen in UK street, people join in to dance. Watch

Do you love listening to old Bollywood songs? Then there is a chance you are well-aware of the song Gulabi Aankhen. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail