RSS changes profile pictures of social media accounts to national flag

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday changed its social media display pictures to the national flag. It also shared a video where the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is seen unfurling the national flag.

“Celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Hoist the tricolour at every house. Raise national self-respect,” Sangh said in a Twitter post even as the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence kicked off today.

Sangh has already extended its support to the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programmes.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign initiated as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ to commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of Independence will run till August 15.

The Hindu nationalist organisation and the political architect of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been facing criticism from the Opposition for not hoisting the national flag at its headquarters for over five decades.

Earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the organisation and asked if it would follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for changing social media profile pictures to the national flag.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the “sheepish” RSS has changed its profile pictures after “tremendous pressure” for a week.

Slamming the attack from the Congress, the RSS earlier said they already extended support to Har Ghar Tiranga and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes and were in the process of deliberation regarding social media photos. “This is a process. Let us handle it our way. We are thinking about how to celebrate,” an RSS functionary was quoted by news agency PTI earlier on this issue.