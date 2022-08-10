No single party, organisation, leader can bring about change: Mohan Bhagwat

Society at large and not a single political party, organisation or a leader can bring about a change, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said. Speaking at the release of an RSS functionary’s book on Tuesday, Bhagwat pointed out the country got independence only when the common people took to the streets.

He said changes can happen only when the people at large are involved. “People living in a society should not be weak. Awakening Hindu community to identify its responsibility is the need of the hour. Each person in society should have self-esteem, high moral values, integrity, patriotism and discipline to fulfil their role in building an honest and true society.”

Bhagwat said Hindus need to be strong and that RSS will continue to work for that by taking everyone along. He added the RSS wants the community to be strong enough to resolve its problems. “This will not to be achieved by any single leader. Rather, it is an entire organisation which can achieve the goal.”

Bhagwat said the RSS, which will celebrate its centenary in 2025, has always been a believer in introspecting and reviewing its work. “This practice has helped Sangh to evolve and also respond to challenges. Acceptance of new views, accommodating the principles of other faiths and transforming the principles for national needs have helped the organisation achieve its goals.”

He said society took its time to realise RSS is working in the national interest. “Once the realisation dawned on citizens, there was no stopping RSS’s expansion. This journey was not so easy and many people’s sacrifices went into building the institution. This has happened because of dedicated swayamsevaks [volunteers] who have been reaching out to people and making them aware about self-esteem.”