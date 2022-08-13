Home / Trending / Man sings Gulabi Aankhen in UK street, people join in to dance. Watch

Published on Aug 13, 2022 10:39 AM IST
The video of the man singing Gulabi Aankhen in an UK street with people dancing around him was posted on Instagram.
ByTrisha Sengupta

Do you love listening to old Bollywood songs? Then there is a chance you are well-aware of the song Gulabi Aankhen. Released decades ago, this song by Mohammed Rafi still entices people. Such a scene was recently captured in an UK street and shared online. The video shows how some people gave an impromptu dance performance to a busker singing the song.

The artist Vish shared the video on his personal Instagram page. He just added a few hastags as captions while sharing the video. The clip shows him melodiously singing the song. What is interesting to watch is how the grown-ups and the kids from the audience start grooving to the hit number. At one point, he also does a little dance step with one of the women from the crowd.

Take a look at the video that may make you want to shake a leg too:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated 9.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered close to 63,000 likes and counting. The post has prompted many to share various comments.

“Lots love from India,” posted an Instagram user. “Amazing,” shared another. “POV: You can find India anywhere,” expressed a third. “You are outstanding,” commented a fourth. “Wow,” wrote a fifth.

