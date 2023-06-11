Afternoon brief: Canada stays deportation of Indian students after diplomatic intervention; and all the latest news

Canada staying deportation of Indian students a welcome step Steps taken by Canadian authorities to stay the deportation of some Indian students who allegedly submitted fraudulent admission letters to educational institutes are a welcome development, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Read more Former Indian students, facing deportation from Canada over fake documents, protest.

Free bus travel for women in Karnataka from today, Shakti scheme launched

The Karnataka government on Sunday launched the ‘Shakti Yojane,’ the scheme that provides free bus travel for women across Karnataka. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiahand deputy CM DK Shivakumar inaugurated the scheme at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha and called it a move for women empowerment in the southern state. It was Congress' one of the five poll promises before the assembly elections. Read more

Animal pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor wields axe, spills blood as he fights; fans call it 'spine chilling' action drama

The pre-teaser of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, was released on Sunday. In the 50-second-long video, a glimpse of Ranbir in action was unveiled. In the teaser, Ranbir used an axe to fight and kill several people. Read more

How to provide best nutrition to your beloved pets; a complete wellness guide for pet parents

When it comes to overall wellness of your pet, one cannot rely on guesswork. Every pet has different nutritional needs and eating the right food can work wonders for their health and longevity. Feeding your cat and dog the same kind of food is as faulty as making different breeds of dogs eat a similar diet. Read more

