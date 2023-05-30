Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Challenges in Manipur haven't disappeared, says CDS Anil Chauhan, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Manipur situation nothing to do with…': CDS Anil Chauhan as toll rises to 80

The challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday, but hoped that things will settle down in some time. He added that the situation in the northeastern state now is not related to insurgency. Read more

Pakistani journalist returns home after abduction. He is Imran Khan's supporter

A prominent Pakistani television journalist Sami Abrahim who went missing last week, reportedly over his public support for former prime minister Imran Khan, returned home after being released by his captors, his family and his employer said. Read more

Watch: The truth behind MS Dhoni's eyes-closed visual before and after Jadeja's heist in last over of IPL 2023 final

The IPL 2023 final between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was mostly about MS Dhoni. To a certain extent, the whole tournament was. Read more

Kriti Sanon looks exquisite in Chikankari suit as she visits temple to seek blessings for Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram

Actor Kriti Sanon is awaiting the release of Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush with co-stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Actor Kriti Sanon is awaiting the release of Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush with co-stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Amid this, Kriti visited a temple to seek blessings for the movie's newly-released song Ram Siya Ram - reflecting Raghava (Prabhas) and Janaki's (Kriti Sanon) longing for each other after her abduction. Read more

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
manipur chief of defence staff insurgency
