Afternoon brief: China launches second space station module, and all the latest news

China launches second of three space station modules: Report

In its latest step in an ambitious space programme, China on Sunday launched the second of three modules needed to complete its new space station, news agency AFP reported citing state media. Read more.

Passenger arrested for misbehaving with air hostess on flight

A resident of Uttar Pradesh, who was travelling on an IndiGo airlines flight, was arrested – and later given bail – after he allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess. Read more.

Indian-origin prof is 1st Canadian to win global award for pathbreaking research

An Indian-origin professor has become the first Canadian to win a global award for potentially pathbreaking interdisciplinary research. Read more.

'I believed in myself even after the third throw': Neeraj Chopra's 1st reaction after winning historic silver at Worlds

Neeraj Chopra created history on Sunday as he secured India's only second medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, as he bagged a silver medal in the men's javelin final. Read more.

How common is Separation Anxiety Disorder in adults? Experts offer insights

With uncertainty and stress becoming a part of our daily lives, we often feel the anxiety creeping in about future and work. Read more.

Arjun Kapoor stops paparazzi from standing on road: 'Humara naam kharab hota hai'

In a video shared online, Arjun Kapoor is seen telling paparazzi not to stand in the middle of the road to click his pictures. Read more.

