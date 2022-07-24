Home / India News / Passenger arrested for misbehaving with air hostess on flight
Passenger arrested for misbehaving with air hostess on flight

The IndiGo flight was on its way from Srinagar to Lucknow when the incident happened. The accused is a resident of the Uttar Pradesh capital.
Representative Image
Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A resident of Uttar Pradesh, who was travelling on an IndiGo airlines flight, was arrested – and later given bail – after he allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess.

According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, the incident took place onboard flight 6E6075, which flies between Srinagar and Lucknow with a stopover at Amritsar from both sides. After the plane took off from Srinagar, the passenger got into an argument with the air hostess and misbehaved with her.

The woman then apprised the flight captain, who, in turn, informed authorities at the Amritsar airport. Before the aircraft's arrival, security personnel were deployed near the runway, and as soon as the flight touched down, the accused was arrested and handed over to police.

According to Livehindustan, the passenger belongs to Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, publications such as Dainik Bhaskar and Punjab Kesari reported that the incident took place when the plane was on its way from Lucknow to Srinagar and the passenger, identified as Mohammed Danish, is from Kanpur in the country's most populous state.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

indigo airlines
Story Saved
