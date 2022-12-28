Afternoon brief: China's update on passports, visas as Covid curbs ease, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

An update from China on passports, visas as Covid curbs ease

China says it will resume issuing ordinary visas and passports in a big step away from Covid curbs that isolated the country for almost three years. The announcement comes ahead of next month’s Lunar New Year holiday and adds to the abrupt changes to China's strict ‘Zero-Covid’ policy. Read more

Man orders veg biryani, finds bones in food. Case against restaurant owner

A restaurant owner was booked for allegedly serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian in the Vijay Nagar area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday. Read more

Sheezan Khan cried continuously, told me to save Tunisha Sharma anyhow, reveals doctor from hospital she was taken to

After CCTV footage from a hospital, where actor Tunisha Sharma was taken from the set of her TV show, surfaced online, a section of online users began questioning Sheezan Khan's involvement in the case. Read more

Viral Pakistani woman Ayesha shares dance clip on a Haryanvi song. Watch

Until now, we all have seen the viral video of Pakistani woman Aayesha dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar. This dance video has been circulated all over social media, and netizens have loved her performance. Read more

Here's how people with chronic sinus, tonsils can manage their health in winter

During winters, since the humidity in the air is very less, the alignment of sinuses and tonsils is very common and that is the reason people tend to get more affections on the nose or sinuses on the throat. Read more

MS Dhoni's daughter receives signed Argentina jersey from Lionel Messi with heartwarming two-word message; See pics

Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup title on December 18 when the side beat France in a dramatic final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. After both teams were levelled at 3-3 at the end of 120 minutes, Argentina emerged victorious in the penalty shooutout as Lionel Messi, the side's captain, ended a long wait to lifted the World Cup trophy. Read more

