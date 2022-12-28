Viral Pakistani woman Ayesha shares dance clip on a Haryanvi song. Watch

Until now, we all have seen the viral video of Pakistani woman Aayesha dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar. This dance video has been circulated all over social media, and netizens have loved her performance. Now, the woman has shared another one of her dance videos, but this time she was seen dancing to a Haryanvi song.

In the video, which was shared a few hours ago on Instagram, you can see Ayesha dressed in a green suit. She is standing in the middle of a field where she is first lip-syncing the song Tere Chakkar Mein by Khasa Aala Chahar, Pranjal Dahiya, and Upasna Gahlot. Then, as the song's pace picks up, the woman begins to dance.

In the post's caption, she wrote a line from the song: "Dil to tu pehlya hi le gya."

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked by more than one lakh people and has a lot of comments as well.

Check out some of the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Your dance is awesome." A second person added, "You look good, nice dance." A third person added, "Lots of love to you." Many others have reacted using heart and fire emojis.