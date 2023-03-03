Afternoon brief: What China told India on border issue; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Put border in proper place in ties’, China tells India; talks flight resumption

India and China should put the border issue in its “appropriate” place and ease the situation to a “normalised control”, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang told external affairs minister S Jaishankar during their meeting on the margins of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Read more

UFO sighting? Russia's closing down of airspace sparks speculation

Following reports of explosions and drone sightings in Russia amid Ukraine war, the local authorities briefly closed down airspace over St. Petersburg. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says GenZ are like 'gajar muli, can't afford to buy a home and hate to commit or marry'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana Ranaut has penned a note criticising the GenZ (people born between 1997 and 2012) and said that they always stick to their phones, can't afford to buy a home and hate to commit. Read more

Wait, what? UK woman discovers 100-year-old Dairy Milk wrapper while renovating floorboard, Cadbury reacts

When remodelling her home, a woman in Devon, UK, discovered a 100-year-old Dairy Milk wrapper. As per The Metro, Emma Young, 51, reportedly found a cardboard box bearing Cadbury's recognisable purple wrapping while removing the flooring in her bathroom. Read more

Web Stories | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Star Stubbed Bash

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor brings glamour to Malaika Arora's mom's birthday party. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sister Karisma Kapoor attended Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mom, Joyce Arora's 70th birthday bash last night in Mumbai. Read more

Team India's WTC final hopes hang in the balance after Australia secure spot in final with emphatic Indore win

Another Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, and another three-day finish. But there was a major twist in the result. Australia, down and written off completely, bounced back in emphatic fashion in the third Test match at Indore's Holkar Stadium to script a nine-wicket win. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON