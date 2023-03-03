Home / World News / UFO sighting? Russia's closing down of airspace sparks speculation

UFO sighting? Russia's closing down of airspace sparks speculation

Updated on Mar 03, 2023 12:15 PM IST

Russia UFO Sighting: All flights in the city's main airport, Pulkovo were suspended, Newsweek reported quoting local media which said that a 'UFO' was spotted in the skies over the city.

Russia UFO Sighting: Videos emerged showing the mysterious object in the sky.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

Following reports of explosions and drone sightings in Russia amid Ukraine war, the local authorities briefly closed down airspace over St. Petersburg. All flights in the city's main airport, Pulkovo were suspended, Newsweek reported quoting local media which said that a 'UFO' was spotted in the skies over the city.

Some unverified videos emerged on social media showing the mysterious object in the sky over Russia's second largest city. The decision to close the airspace was announced on the city government's official Telegram channel which said as per Newsweek, "Pulkovo Airport temporarily does not accept or send aircraft," without elaborating on the suspension. Later an update said, "sky in St. Petersburg is open: all temporary restrictions have been lifted."

Russian news outlet Baza as per Newsweek reported that local authorities had introduced a "carpet" plan after an unidentified object was seen approaching the city. Under the plan, fighter jets had been dispatched to investigate, the outlet reported while St. Petersburg-based newspaper Fontank also picked up the 'UFO' claim.

A 10-year-old video also resurfaced on social media with the aim of showing UFO in Russia but UfoInterest, a group that assesses the authenticity of 'UFO' related content and materials, said that the clip can be traced to a hoax channel "UFO Today".

On the claim, Russia responded, “These are very terrestrial objects – big flares with the parachutes, dropped for the training in aerial shooting by our interceptors. Such cluster of flares called in a Russian military slang 'lustra' ('chandelier'). Place of manoeuvres [sic] – only over big water surfaces (otherwise parts of flare can made a fire on the earth), usually over Ladoga lake.”

