Afternoon brief: Commodities in packs of over 25kg won’t attract GST, says govt, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Commodities in packs of over 25kg won’t attract GST: Finance ministry

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government on Monday clarified that commodities and food items such as pulses, cereals, rice, wheat, flour in a single package containing a quantity of more than 25kg or 25litres will not fall in the category of “pre-packaged and labelled commodity” for the purposes of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and will not attract the tax. Read more

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for today amid ruckus over price rise and GST

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday following disruption by Congress MPs over issues such as price rise and GST. Read more

Imran Khan's PTI wins Punjab bypolls amid political turmoil

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won the by-elections on Punjab Assembly seats which were held on Sunday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sourav Ganguly rates India's performance in England tour, gives special mention to Virat Kohli in viral post

Team India on Sunday ended their 2022 tour of England on a brilliant note as Rohit Sharma's men scripted a five-wicket win in Manchester to bag the ODI series 2-1. Read more

6 times Priyanka Chopra gave it back to haters, mean journos and ex-managers: 'He's in jail because of harassing me'

Priyanka Chopra has made her way to the top not just by the virtue of her talent, hard work and great looks but also that enviable confidence she always carries about herself. Read more

Loved Katrina Kaif's white cut-out dress for celebrating birthday with Vicky Kaushal in Maldives? It costs ₹47k

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bollywood's IT couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently enjoying a vacation with their friends in the Maldives. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON