Afternoon brief: Congress targets BJP over health minister's letter to Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news

'Are you sending letter...': Congress on Bharat Jodo Covid alert: 'Go to any airport'

The Congress on Wednesday reacted to health minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi asking him to consider pausing Bharat Jodo Yatra over fresh Covid concerns in other countries and said this is only to target Rahul Gandhi and the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Read more

‘Private building, not a church’: Delhi cop rebuts claims of forcible eviction

A building in north Delhi’s Burari area that features in a widely-circulated video on social media is not a church but a private premises, a senior officer of Delhi police said on Wednesday. Read more

Elon Musk says he will resign as CEO as Twitter poll boots him out. Catch is…

Elon Musk on Wednesday said he will step down as the CEO of Twitter after 57.5% voted in favour of Elon Musk's resignation from the post in his Twitter poll. Musk said he will resign as the CEO as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job". Read more

Ram Charan, Upasana host annual Christmas party with cousins Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, see pic

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, who are gearing up to welcome their first child, hosted the annual Christmas party to play Secret Santa with their cousins. Upasana took to Instagram and shared a picture from the party. Actors such as Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej among other cousins were part of what looked like one mega celebration. Read more

Was this first sign of Prince Harry-Meghan’s split from Prince William-Kate

A Christmas party that divided into two separate events was the first hint that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set to separate their office from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary revealed. Read more

Yuvraj said 'Sachin paaji will call you. He wants to talk about his son': How Tendulkar approached Yograj to train Arjun

Last Wednesday, Arjun Tendulkar followed the footsteps of his father when he slammed a century on Ranji Trophy debut. Representing Goa, Arjun, 23, scored 120 playing his maiden First-Class match against Rajasthan in Porvorim… 34 years after Sachin Tendulkar had notched up an unbeaten hundred against Gujarat. Read more

Christmas Eve 2022: 5 things to do if you are not partying

The special day is almost here. With the festive season coming near, the streets have started to deck up in shades of bright colours and lights. Happiness fills the hearts and faces of people, who become homebound during this time of the year to spend the festival with their families and loved ones. Every year, during this time, Christmas is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the world. Read more

