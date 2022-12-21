Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Private building, not a church’: Delhi cop rebuts claims of forcible eviction

Updated on Dec 21, 2022 12:30 PM IST

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident was reported on December 11 at about 10am to the police but no cognisable offence or forcible eviction was reported

Police said the video relates to an incident which took place in Burari area of north Delhi on December 11 (Twitter/job_anbalagan)
ByHemani Bhandari

NEW DELHI: A building in north Delhi’s Burari area that features in a widely-circulated video on social media is not a church but a private premises, a senior officer of Delhi police said on Wednesday.

“An incident of protest was reported outside a private space and not a church. The colony where it took place was identified as Baba Colony,” deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said on a video circulating on social media that claims a church was attacked and vandalised by about 400 people.

In the video, a group of people are standing in the building complex while some people bring out chairs from inside. The crowd occasionally chants “Jai Sri Ram”. It was claimed that the church, which was allegedly vandalised, was forced to shift out.

Kalsi said the incident was reported on December 11 at about 10am when someone dialled the police control room (PCR).

The officer said PCR personnel responded to the call but “no cognisable offence” was reported. He added that “no forcible eviction” was reported by anyone to the police team on the spot and the building was vacated at the instance of the owner.

