Elon Musk says he will resign as CEO as Twitter poll boots him out. Catch is…

Elon Musk on Wednesday said he will step down as the CEO of Twitter after 57.5% voted in favour of Elon Musk's resignation from the post in his Twitter poll. Musk said he will resign as the CEO as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job". "After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Elon Musk said. Also Read | Elon Musk actively looking for new CEO after losing poll: Report

Musk put up the Twitter poll on December 19 and promised that he would abide by the results of the poll. A total of 17,502,391 votes were polled and 57.5% said yes to his question as to whether he should step down as Twitter head. A 42.5%, on the other hand, said 'no'.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

After acquiring Twitter, Musk has been working as the CEO of both Tela and Twitter leading to much disgruntlement over how he has been handling things at Twitter. Musk himself admitted that he has too much on his plate and that he would relinquish his Twitter duty once he gets a successor.

Following his acquisition, around 5,000 of Twitter's 7,500 employees left the company while Twitter is still at an experimental stage in the new regime rolling out and back new features.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk's net worth hit a two-year low after Tesla shares crashed which was their steepest one-day loss since October.

This is the first time that Musk wrote about stepping down. Even after putting up the poll, he was not sure about the results as they started turning against him. He endorsed a tweet which suggested that the poll was overtaken by bots. However, on Wednesday, he said he will step down as soon as he finds a "fool" to run the company.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON