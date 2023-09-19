Afternoon brief: Decoding Indian diplomat's expulsion, Khalistan movement's history and more in our Canada row news wrap

Expulsion of Indian diplomat by Canada

Canada publicly expelled a senior Indian official amid allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This move is unusual, as such expulsions are typically discreet. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned "credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to Nijjar's killing. India dismissed these claims as "absurd," asserting they aimed to divert attention from Khalistani terrorists sheltered in Canada who threaten India's sovereignty. Most expulsions of Indian intelligence operatives usually involve Pakistan or China, not Western nations. In this story, we look at why the expulsion of Indian diplomat from Canada is departure from norm Dig deeper

A history of Khalistan movement

The strained relationship between India and Canada, highlighted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's suggestion of Indian government involvement in the murder of a pro-Khalistan figure, has roots dating back nearly 45 years. Sikh immigration to Canada began in the early 20th century, with many attracted to fertile lands. By the 1970s, Sikhs were a visible part of Canadian society, and tensions escalated when India repurposed Canadian-provided CANDU reactors for military purposes during its 1974 Pokhran nuclear tests. This move led to diplomatic tensions and a deterioration of relations between the two countries, with echoes of that history surfacing in recent events. Dig deeper

The Latest News on Canada row

The Justin Trudeau government ‘identified’ the expelled diplomat as a senior official of India's intelligence agency RAW Dig deeper

India has already paused negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) with Canada over Khalistan row after Trudeau G20 visit Dig deeper

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistan terrorist at centre of standoff between India and Canada? Dig deeper

Days before India-Canda row, secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) announced a new date for the voting of the so-called Khalistan referendum as October 29. Dig deeper

What India said on Canada's Charge

India characterised an accusation by Canada that it was involved in the murder of a Khalistani leader as "absurd and motivated" urging the country instead to take legal action against anti-Indian elements operating from its soil. Canada was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in June, had been designated a "terrorist" by India in July 2020. Dig deeper

Global reactions

The US is "deeply concerned" over accusations by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau linking Indian government agents to the murder of slain Khalistan terrorist Dig deeper

Australia is deeply concerned by allegations raised by Canada linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Dig deeper

Britain said Tuesday it was in close touch with its Canadian partners about "serious allegations" about the Indian government Dig deeper

