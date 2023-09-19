What India said on Canada's Khalistani leader's murder charge: Full statement

India characterised an accusation by Canada that it was involved in the murder of a Khalistani leader as "absurd and motivated" urging the country instead to take legal action against anti-Indian elements operating from its soil. Canada was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons. Self-styled Khalistan ideologue Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Canada’s Surrey. (File photo)

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in June, had been designated a "terrorist" by India in July 2020.

India's full statement on Canada's allegations:

"We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister.

Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated.

Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected.

We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law.

Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern.

That Canadian political figures have openly expressed sympathy for such elements remains a matter of deep concern.

The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new.

We reject any attempts to connect Government of India to such developments.

We urge the Government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil."

HT News Desk