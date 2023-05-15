Afternoon Brief: ‘On my birthday…’, says DK Shivakumar on Karnataka CM post and all the latest news

'On my birthday…': DK Shivakumar on Karnataka chief minister post

For birthday boy DK Shivakumar, Monday could be special for another reason - if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge names the party's state president as Karnataka's next chief minister. In the morning, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief met with his supporters, who gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru to greet him on his birthday. Scores of Congress supporters waited for hours with cakes to wish the Congress leader who is a front-runner for the chief ministerial post. Read Here.

NIA raids across Jammu and Kashmir continue amid crackdown on terror funding

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday continued searches in Jammu and Kashmir in the case of terror funding by Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir-- an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Read Here.

With Zelenskyy set to meet Rishi Sunak in Britain, UK pledges long-range attack drones for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Britain on Monday as part of a tour of several key European allies ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces. Last week Britain became the first country to start supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, which will allow its forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines. Read Here.

Cannes 2023: When Priyanka Chopra wore an actual wedding dress on Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Nick Jonas

The countdown to the prestigious 76th Festival de Cannes has already begun. Celebrities and dignitaries from across the globe will be attending the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera town from May 16 to May 27. Before the event kickstarts, we decided to look back at some of the most iconic fashion moments served by our favourite Bollywood divas on the red carpet. Read Here.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry go on fun outing with Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz in first pics since coronation

Meghan Markle was spotted with her husband Prince Harry on a date together for the first time after his brief trip to the UK to attend the coronation ceremony of his father King Charles III. Harry and Meghan were reportedly accompanied by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz. Read Here.

Viral video shows cameraman giving belly rubs to a rhino. Watch

Many of us wish to experience wildlife up close. That's also a reason why several of us plan trips to sanctuaries and other natural reserves so that we can get to see the daily life of wild animals. But, while exploring, what if a massive wild animal approaches you? What would be your reaction? You might try to run away from the spot unless you are Garth De Bruno Austin. Read Here.

Anushka To Manushi: Celebs To Debut At Cannes 2023

The 76th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 16 to May 27, 2023. Here are the Indian celebrities who will mark their red carpet debut at Cannes in 2023. Read Here.

