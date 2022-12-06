Afternoon brief: Gautam Adani among India's most generous philanthropists in Forbes' list, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gautam Adani among India's most generous philanthropists- Forbes list. Check other two

Billionaire Gautam Adani is one of India's most generous philanthropists. According to the 16th edition of Forbes Asia’s Heroes of Philanthropy list released on Tuesday, Adani was listed for having…read more.

Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comments

Film director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday apologised to Delhi high court for criticising justice S Muralidhar for granting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in Bhima Koregaon violence case. The apology comes…read more.

'Drone attack' strikes Russian airfield bordering Ukraine: Governor

A drone has attacked an airfield in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine, the local governor said Tuesday, a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for drone strikes at two other Russian airfields…read more.

'I call him all-rounder. He's the finisher you want at No.5 or 6': Gavaskar's verdict on Rahul vs Pant

Team India have begun their preparation for the ODI World Cup next year which will take place at home. This means, the auditions have begun for each role, barring that of captain Rohit Sharma and No.3…read more.

Shakti Kapoor recalls he wanted to quit acting after being slapped thrice during Mawaali shoot: ‘I fell on the ground’

Shakti Kapoor has revealed that he once thought of quitting acting after he was constantly being slapped for a scene during a film shoot. Shakti was talking about working in the 80s, when he appeared…read more.

Janhvi Kapoor in black bodycon dress, boots and baseball cap keeps airport fashion minimal and elegant. Watch

After celebrating Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's birthday in Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the airport early in the morning to board a flight. Last night, Janhvi attended the party…read more.

Two-year-old’s way of taking care of her pregnant mama is all about love. Watch

A kid is receiving all the love on the Internet after a video of her taking care of her pregnant mama was shared online. The wonderful video shows how she rushes to help her mother when she drops something…read more.

