Afternoon brief: ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ dies after shooting 40 Russian jets, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Ghost of Kyiv - 'ace' Ukraine pilot who shot 40 Russian planes - dead: Report
The 'ghost of Kyiv' - the epithet given to the Ukrainian pilot of a MiG-29 credited with shooting down dozens of Russian fighter jets. Read more
'Face of the league so far': Sourav Ganguly reserves massive praise for 'eye-catching' Indian youngster in IPL 2022
The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen some excellent individual performances so far. Read more
Shark Tank season 2 first promo out: Sony announces registrations open
Shark Tank India, which became an instant hit with the desi audience and launched its ‘sharks’. Read more
World Laughter Day 2022: The many benefits of laughter therapy
World Laughter Day 2022: Laughter and happiness has the power to change the world. Read more
Viral: When Pentagon's Kirby broke down over Bucha massacre; ‘Putin’s Nazism…'
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby broke down during a press briefing while responding to questions about the Ukraine war. Read more
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics