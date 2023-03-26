Afternoon brief: Gujarat CMO official resigns over son's links with conman, and all the latest news

Gujarat CMO official resigns over son’s links with man who posed as PMO official

An undated photo of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel with his security. Patel has been arrested for cheating, forgery and impersonation as an as an additional director (strategy and campaigns) in the PMO. (PTI)

Hitesh Pandya, a senior official in the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), has resigned over his son’s alleged links with ‘conman’ Kiran Patel, who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month for posing as a high-ranking official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Read more

India summons Canadian envoy to protest activities of pro-Khalistan groups

India summoned Canadian high commissioner Cameron MacKay and conveyed its strong concerns about actions by pro-Khalistan elements against the country’s missions in Canada, days after similar protests were lodged with the UK and the US. Read more

This private island in Florida costs ₹1,800 cr, has 98-foot pool…

This sole private island named 10 Tarpon Isle was bought by real estate developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners for $85 million ( ₹699 crore) in 2021, CNBC reported. Read more

Vivek Agnihotri suggests ‘Gandhis start acting in Karan Johar films’: 'Family, family, family'

As Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi talked about the sacrifices of her family members at a recent event in Delhi, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had a comeback ready. Read more

Teacher asks students to draw ‘math picture’ in exam, shares results

Some teachers go beyond the scope of their duty to find creative ways to make kids more interested in their studies. Instagram user Patricia Gresco, whose bio says she is a high school math and special education teacher, is one of them. Read more

'If I was selector...': Dhawan's blockbuster response to 'Gill vs Shikhar for Team India' sends shockwaves

Shikhar Dhawan had long been India's mainstay limited-overs batter, better known for his records in ICC tournaments. But his dwindling form over the last one year or more, amid the rise of young talent, saw Dhawan lose his place in the Indian team. Read more

