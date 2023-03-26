Teacher asks students to draw ‘math picture’ in exam, shares results

Some teachers go beyond the scope of their duty to find creative ways to make kids more interested in their studies. Instagram user Patricia Gresco, whose bio says she is a high school math and special education teacher, is one of them. She asked her students to draw her a ‘math picture’ to get extra credit during an examination. She also shared a video showing the results, and it has now won people’s hearts. A screengrab from the video. It captures students' math-related drawings.(Instagram/@teachwithtrish)

“10/10 Extra Credit problem. The creativity for that 1 extra point was electric and students got so excited over it. It was fun to watch students’ faces light up when they were expecting another page of math problems but instead found a fun extra credit problem,” the teacher wrote as she shared the video.

The clip opens to show a text overlay that reads, “I had my students draw me a math picture for extra credit. Here’s how it went.” The clip then goes on to show the different sketches by the students on their examination papers.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 54,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Awesome idea,” posted an Instagram user. “Your students are so creative!!!” praised another. “Awww this is so cool,” expressed a third. “Drawings for extra credit always put a smile on my face,” commented a fourth. “They all deserve extra credit,” shared a fifth. “Love this,” wrote a sixth.

