Afternoon brief: Gyanvapi case in Varanasi district court today, and all the latest news

Varanasi district court to hear Gyanvapi case today

Days after the Supreme Court refrained from interfering with the Gyanvapi mosque survey, Varanasi’s district judge will take up the matter for hearing on Monday. Read more

Delhi rain brings May minimum temp to a decade-low, says private agency Skymet

The capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees - lowest in a decade - as the mercury dropped by around 11 degrees Celsius in nearly 1.5 hours on Monday morning, private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather said. Read more

‘Bharat Maa Ka Sher’ chants for PM Modi in Tokyo; amazed by Japanese kid's Hindi

PM Modi arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders. PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani. ‘Har Har Modi, ‘Modi Modi’, ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans reverberated at the hotel. People from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved flags as they welcomed PM Modi. Watch here

KKR star Nitish Rana shares cryptic tweet after missing out on India's T20 berth for South Africa series

Team selectors gave a maiden call-up for pace sensation Umran Malik and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh for the 18-member T20 squad picked for South Africa series on Sunday. While top names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain absent, the 18-member contingent led by KL Rahul features both pacers who have impressed with their stellar performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Pakistanis are furious as Abrar ul Haq claims Karan Johar 'copied' his song in JugJugg Jeeyo: 'Khud ke gaane laao'

Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq has accused filmmaker Karan Johar, and his production house Dharma Productions for stealing his music. In a tweet, Abrar said that in Karan's upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, he copied his song Nach Panjaban. In the recently released trailer of Jugjugg Jeeyo, the song Nach Punjaban appeared. Read more

Hina Khan cheers for Helly Shah on making Cannes Film Festival 2022 debut, says she is proud: Don't miss Helly's reply

This year, Cannes Film Festival 2022 saw many Indian celebrities walking the red carpet. Television actor Helly Shah was one of the stars on the long list and even debuted at the prestigious event held in the French Riviera town. Helly walked the red carpet dressed in a mint green gown and garnered praise from netizens. Even Hina Khan, who walked the red carpet for the second time, couldn't stop gushing over Helly's glamorous debut. Read more

