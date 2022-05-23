Hina Khan cheers for Helly Shah on making Cannes Film Festival 2022 debut, says she is proud: Don't miss Helly's reply

Cannes 2022: This year, Cannes Film Festival 2022 saw many Indian celebrities walking the red carpet. Television actor Helly Shah was one of the stars on the long list and even debuted at the prestigious event held in the French Riviera town. Helly walked the red carpet dressed in a mint green gown and garnered praise from netizens. Even Hina Khan, who walked the red carpet for the second time, couldn't stop gushing over Helly's glamorous debut. The star took to Instagram recently to pen a note praising Helly and even complimented her red carpet look.

On Sunday, Hina took to her Instagram stories to reshare Helly's photo from her Cannes red carpet debut. The actor posted the pictures and apologised to Helly for being late to congratulate her on the special moment. She added that Helly looked amazing and ended the note by saying, "We are one."

Hina wrote, "A very big big congratulations to you, Helly Shah. Congratulations on your debut at @festivaldecannes You looked amazing. Apologies on being a little late to congratulate you...was caught up with So much. So so proud of you and More power to you #WeAreOne." Scroll ahead to see what Hina wrote and check out Helly's reply to her. (Also Read: Cannes 2022: When Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan made their grand debuts on the film festival red carpet)

Hina Khan pens a note for Helly Shah, the actor thanks her for the sweet message. (Instagram)

After Hina shared the note, Helly also took to her Instagram story to thank the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor for the kind words. Helly wrote, "Coming this from you means so much Hina Khan. Really Admire you and your work so much. You have been an inspiration to not only me but so many people around. You are a STAR. Congratulations to you too and keep inspiring and doing the amazinggg work that you always do."

Meanwhile, Helly wore an embellished mint green gown to walk the red carpet at the Festival de Cannes. Her pastel-hued ensemble had a plunging neckline, shimmering diamantes on the front and back, and a stunning floor-sweeping train. A see-through sequinned tulle cape attached to the shoulders added an ethereal touch to Helly's look.

Did you like Helly's red carpet look?