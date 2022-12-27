Afternoon brief: Health minister Mandaviya says, ‘Govt wants to make sure virus doesn’t spread'; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Govt wants to make sure virus doesn’t spread': Health Minister amid mock drills

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed Covid preparedness in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital as countrywide drills took place to ensure readiness in fight against the virus. Read more

'For benefit of children…': Haryana minister on using temple-mosque speakers

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Monday defended the state government's directive asking religious places to wake up students using loudspeakers early in the morning, saying it will help children in terms of health and education. Read more

Woman recreates Jenna Ortega’s dance from Netflix’s Wednesday underwater. Watch

Whether or not you have watched the popular Netflix series Wednesday, you may have come across Jenna Ortega’s viral dance set to the tune of The Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. Read more

Johnny Depp had verbal spat with Jeanne du Barry director on film set: 'It’s going very, very badly'

Johnny Depp reportedly had a tough time filming his next project, the French film Jeanne du Barry, with director Maïwenn. The actor had verbal spats with the director on a number of occasions, causing a lot of arguments on the set. Read more

Alaya F radiates elegance in nude cut-out dress and classic minimal makeup for new photoshoot: Check out snippets

Alaya F may be a few films old in the industry, but she has already made a mark with her on-screen appearances. The Freddy actor's sartorial choices have also garnered much attention among her fans and added her to many best-dressed celebrity lists. Read more

Watch: Warner scores record double ton in 100th Test but ecstatic celebration results in injury, walks back retired hurt

A hundred in 100th Test? Nah...I'll go one bigger. Probably that is what David Warner told himself when he ended his 1089 days long wait for a triple-figure mark in Test cricket. Read more

