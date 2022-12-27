Afternoon brief: Health minister Mandaviya says, ‘Govt wants to make sure virus doesn’t spread'; and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Govt wants to make sure virus doesn’t spread': Health Minister amid mock drills
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed Covid preparedness in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital as countrywide drills took place to ensure readiness in fight against the virus. Read more
'For benefit of children…': Haryana minister on using temple-mosque speakers
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Monday defended the state government's directive asking religious places to wake up students using loudspeakers early in the morning, saying it will help children in terms of health and education. Read more
Woman recreates Jenna Ortega’s dance from Netflix’s Wednesday underwater. Watch
Whether or not you have watched the popular Netflix series Wednesday, you may have come across Jenna Ortega’s viral dance set to the tune of The Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. Read more
Johnny Depp had verbal spat with Jeanne du Barry director on film set: 'It’s going very, very badly'
Johnny Depp reportedly had a tough time filming his next project, the French film Jeanne du Barry, with director Maïwenn. The actor had verbal spats with the director on a number of occasions, causing a lot of arguments on the set. Read more
Alaya F radiates elegance in nude cut-out dress and classic minimal makeup for new photoshoot: Check out snippets
Alaya F may be a few films old in the industry, but she has already made a mark with her on-screen appearances. The Freddy actor's sartorial choices have also garnered much attention among her fans and added her to many best-dressed celebrity lists. Read more
Watch: Warner scores record double ton in 100th Test but ecstatic celebration results in injury, walks back retired hurt
A hundred in 100th Test? Nah...I'll go one bigger. Probably that is what David Warner told himself when he ended his 1089 days long wait for a triple-figure mark in Test cricket. Read more