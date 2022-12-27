Home / India News / ‘Govt wants to make sure virus doesn’t spread': Health Minister amid mock drills

‘Govt wants to make sure virus doesn’t spread': Health Minister amid mock drills

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 11:38 AM IST

While India Covid tally is not worrying yet, many nations are witnessing a surge in cases.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes stock of preparedness at a Delhi hospital. (Twitter)
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes stock of preparedness at a Delhi hospital. (Twitter)
BySwati Bhasin

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed Covid preparedness in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital as countrywide drills took place to ensure readiness in fight against the virus. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said - in view of the Covid situation worldwide - that we have to stay alert," the Health Minister said while talking to reporters. The central government has held a slew of meetings since last week after the explosive surge in China cases caught the world's attention. Nearly 18 per cent of the neighbouring country's population is estimated to have been affected amid the current surge, believed to be driven by Omicron subvariant BF.7.

"We have to ensure readiness. The government is making sure that the virus does not spread in the coming days. We also want to make sure that hospitals are ready to tackle caseload if the situation arises. Just the way Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital is ready, we want other hospitals to be ready too. State health ministers are making sure the protocol is followed everywhere," he further asserted.

The Health Minister also shared his photos of himself participating in the drill on Twitter.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
covid-19
covid-19

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out