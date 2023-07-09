Afternoon brief: How poll violence deaths overshadowed voters in West Bengal, and all the latest news

How death shadowed voters during Bengal panchayat polls

For Dulali Karjee, Saturday was supposed to be a day when she and her son, Chiranjit, would meet friends and neighbours while voting for the Bhagni gram panchayat in the Dinhata area of Cooch Behar. Destiny, however, had something else in store for the 64-year-old woman. Read more

Alastair Cook admits guilt for sparking Alex Carey haircut rumour: ‘A case of mistaken identity, so…’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey once again found himself tangled in an unwanted situation after rumours of him getting a haircut in Leeds and not paying for it went viral on social media. It all started with former England skipper Alastair Cook, who relayed the story while commentating, and was followed by an investigation by English newspaper The Sun, who confirmed the same from the barber in question, Adam Mahmood. Read more

Cyrus Broacha 'begs' to exit Bigg Boss OTT 2, says 'I am like a dead soul'; Salman Khan reminds him of his contract

Cyrus Broacha has said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show. Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time that audience votes him out of the show. Read more

Shilpa Shetty's enthralling blue saree look is a gorgeous symphony of colour and craftsmanship. Read all details inside

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa Shetty is a queen of saree looks. The actress effortlessly exudes grace and elegance in every drape. Whether it's her red carpet appearances or casual outings, she has mastered the art of carrying sarees with utmost panache. From traditional silk sarees to contemporary designer creations, Shilpa's sense of style and attention to detail make each saree ensemble a visual masterpiece. Read more

5 tips to strengthen brittle hair

Are you suffering hair fall due to weak and brittle hair? Here are five tips to strengthen your hair. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON