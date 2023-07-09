Alastair Cook admits guilt for sparking Alex Carey haircut rumour: ‘A case of mistaken identity, so…’

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey once again found himself tangled in an unwanted situation after rumours of him getting a haircut in Leeds and not paying for it went viral on social media. It all started with former England skipper Alastair Cook, who relayed the story while commentating, and was followed by an investigation by English newspaper The Sun, who confirmed the same from the barber in question, Adam Mahmood. Former England skipper Alastair Cook(REUTERS)

“[The barber] said, he hasn’t paid,” Cook said while speaking on BBC Test Match Special on the opening day of the third Ashes Test. “It was one of those cash-only ones, and he promised he would have a transfer later in the day, and this was just before he shut. This is a true story, I’m not making it up,” he added sharing more details on the subject.

However, the claims were quashed by both Steve Smith and Cricket Australia (CA). “I can confirm that Alex Carey has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right The Sun,” wrote Smith on the new Threads app.

Now in the latest turn of events, Cook apologised for his role in spreading the rumour. Cook's apology also came while he was speaking in BBC Test Match Special.

“There’s also been a bit of fuss around on a rainy day, a bit of news about a haircut which might have been discussed on radio the other day,” he said. “A case of mistaken identity, so I apologise for the mistaken identity to Alex Carey.”

Carey has remained in hot water ever since his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the second Test, which Australia won by 43 runs. He was booed at Lord's, the venue for the second encounter, and the hostility at Leeds felt no change.

Coming back to the match, England need 224 runs to win the contest on Day 5. A watchful Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett had resisted the Australian attack in the final hour of play on rain affected Day 4. The duo helped England reach 27/0 after five overs.

