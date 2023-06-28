Afternoon brief: India, Egypt join hands to counter religious radicalisation; and all the latest news

India, Egypt join hands to counter religious radicalisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Egypt last week may have got into the shadow of his pathbreaking state visit to US but the Indian leader, perhaps for the first time, personally initialed the bilateral “Strategic Partnership” document with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and opened a new chapter with the Arab world. This was the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister after then PM I K Gujral in 1997. Read Here.

‘We all can relate to that feeling of being trapped’: Here's why the world is so obsessed with Titan sub tragedy

The search for the missing Titan submersible ended tragically after a catastrophic explosion killed all the five passengers aboard the vessel. The deceased passengers were OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. Read Here.

BCCI vice president's strong reply to ‘political interference’ claims on selection of World Cup 2023 venues

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) was heavily criticised by traditional state associations which were not allotted matches during the ICC World Cup 2023, the schedule for which was announced in an ICC event in Mumbai on Tuesday. 10 venues - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dharamsala, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune - were announced to stage the 48 matches of the ODI World Cup to be played between October 5 and November 19. Trivandrum and Guwahati will host warm-up matches. Some of the centres that would feel they were done by are Mohali, Indore, Rajkot, Ranchi and Nagpur. Read Here.

Causes for autism in children: 5 facts to understand

Autism is not a disease but a neurological condition that affects brain development where this health condition impacts communication skills, perception of social situations and other developmental skills while becoming evident as the child develops. Some children may show many early signs of Autism, whereas others might show only one or two. Read Here.

Celebrity chef from Australia bans vegans from restaurant

In the past few years, people have become more conscious of their eating habits and have moved towards veganism. Several individuals have completely transitioned their diets to vegan products, and considering the increasing popularity of this lifestyle, many restaurants now offer vegan menus. However, in a recent turn of events, John Mountain, a celebrity chef from Australia, has banned vegans from his restaurant, citing mental health reasons. Read Here.

Karishma Kapoor's 50th birthday in Paris

Karishma Kapoor celebrated her 50th birthday in Paris. Here is a look at few pictures and videos shared by here. See here.

