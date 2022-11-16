Afternoon brief: India’s G20 presidency will focus on bridging digital divide, says PM Modi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s G20 presidency will focus on bridging the digital divide: PM Modi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India’s upcoming G20 presidency will focus on bridging the digital divide, especially in developing countries, and ensuring greater benefits from digital technologies and transformation, Prime…read more.

Ajay Maken doesn't want to be in-charge of Rajasthan, writes to Kharge

A fresh turmoil seems to have broken out in Rajasthan Congress once again as Ajay Maken has now written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressing his willingness to continue…read more.

Virginia McLaurin dies at 113. Watch her viral dance of 2016 with Obamas

Virginia McLaurin, whose dance with former US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House in 2016 won hearts, died on November 14. She was believed to be 113…read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Captain Hardik Pandya's apt 'don't need to prove' reply to Michael Vaughan's 'India biggest underperformers' remark

India's stand-in captain for the New Zealand series, Hardik Pandya, gave a classy response to former England captain Michael Vaughan, who criticised Team India's approach in white-ball cricket…read more.

Vikas Khanna shares 'Ek tera, ek mera' reel with Ranveer Brar's son. Watch

Vikas Khanna often shares snippets from his life. If you follow him on social media, you will see his love for his family, food, fitness, and more. And that's not only it; the Michelin star chef often...read more.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli twin in black and white outfits, don't miss the heart and A on his sweater: Watch videos

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, took a flight out of Mumbai today. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the airport, dressed in matching white and black outfits…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON