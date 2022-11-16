Home / India News / Ajay Maken doesn't want to be in-charge of Rajasthan, writes to Kharge

Ajay Maken doesn't want to be in-charge of Rajasthan, writes to Kharge

india news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:09 PM IST

Ajay Maken referred to the Rajasthan rebellion of September 25 and said that the incident warrants the party's interest in having a new in-charge of Rajasthan.

Ajay Maken doesn't want to be in-charge of Rajasthan, writes to Kharge(Hindustan Times)
Ajay Maken doesn't want to be in-charge of Rajasthan, writes to Kharge(Hindustan Times)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

A fresh turmoil seems to have broken out in Rajasthan Congress once again as Ajay Maken has now written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressing his willingness to continue as the in-charge of the state -- a little over 1.5 months after Congress witnessed a rebellion in Rajasthan in the prospect of Sachin Pilot becoming the probable chief minister if Ashok Gehlot had to vacate the CM's post for contesting in the party's presidential election.

In his letter to Kharge, Ajay Maken mentioned the developments of September 25 and said it warrants the 'party's interest in having a new in-charge of Rajasthan'. And the party should have a new state-in-charge before Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Rajasthan in the first week of December.

"Wedded to the ideology of Congress for the last three generations and being in active Congress politics for over 40 years, I will always remain an ardent follower of Rahul Ji, whom I trust and have faith beyond words," Ajay Maken wrote in his letter.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajay maken rajasthan
ajay maken rajasthan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out