Vikas Khanna shares 'Ek tera, ek mera' reel with Ranveer Brar's son. Watch

Vikas Khanna often shares snippets from his life. If you follow him on social media, you will see his love for his family, food, fitness, and more. And that's not only it; the Michelin star chef often shares funny reels on Instagram. This time, the chef took on a popular Instagram trend with Ranveer Brar's son. In the reel, both of them can be seen sitting at a restaurant with a plateful of gulab jamuns in front of them. The video records the 'Ek tera, ek mera' meme from the film Deewane huye paagal. Towards the end of the clip, as the dialogue finishes, both of them burst into laughter.

The post's caption read, "Deal should be fair. Hisaab Barabar, especially when it comes to Gulab Jamuns. With my two little favorites Ishaan and Plum."

Take a look at the reel here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being uploaded on social media, it has been liked 66,000 times and has several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Plum is like yeh sab toh theek hai, but where are my gulab jamuns. (Plum is like: this all is fine, but where is my gulab jamun?)" A second person added, "Hahaha, this is so cute." "Calculator ki jagah pura iPhone dediya toh hisaab barabar hi hoga (You gave him an iPhone instead of a calculator. The deal became fair.)